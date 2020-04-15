Skip to Main Content
Seatbelt saves alleged impaired driver in St. John's, police say
The Jaws of Life was used to rescue a man from a car wreck on Tuesday night. He escaped without major injury, but not without charges.

47-year-old charged with impaired driving

Police say a 47-year-old man was charged with impaired driving on Tuesday night after flipping his car over an embankment on Columbus Drive in St. John's. (CBC)

A 47-year-old man escaped a rollover crash on Tuesday night without major injuries, but not without criminal charges.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, paramedics and firefighters responded to a call around 11:15 p.m. that a car had flipped over the side of Columbus Drive.

There was only one vehicle involved in the crash. Police say the Jaws of Life had to be used to rescue the man from the wreckage.

After being checked over by paramedics, he was taken by police and charged with impaired driving, and released with a promise to appear in court at a later date.

According to the RNC, the reason the man escaped without serious injury was because of his seatbelt.

