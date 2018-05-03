Father of Labrador man illegally detained by police speaks out about 'a very long 6 years'

Andrew Abbass was illegally detained by the RNC in 2015 for a series of tweets relating to the fatal police shooting of Don Dunphy. (Submitted by Andrew Abbass)

The father of a Labrador man illegally detained by police for a series of tweets about the 2015 fatal police shooting of Don Dunphy is calling on the Department of Justice and Public Safety to examine his son's case.

Andrew Abbass's father, Leo Abbass, said a report detailing the findings of the investigation confirms what his son has been saying since his 2015 detainment.

"He's been trying to find closure," Leo Abbass said in an interview with CBC Radio's Newfoundland Morning. "Get this put to bed and move on with his life, but it's been difficult."

A recent investigation by the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Public Complaints Commission found that an RNC officer abused his power when he arrested Andrew Abbass and brought him to hospital against his will under the Mental Health Care and Treatment Act.

The report, written by retired deputy chief Edmund Oates, refers to retired RNC sergeant Tim Buckle as "Officer X." CBC News has confirmed Buckle's identity based on specific details in the report.

The investigation follows a 2018 Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador ruling that Andrew Abbass was unlawfully detained.

Abbass said former RNC chief Joe Boland has called his son to apologize, but he believes that the provincial government needs to weigh in on the incident.

"It was under their watch that this particular officer took the action that he took that, you know, had Andrew detained and his name smeared," Abbass said. "It's been a long six years."

Andrew Abbass has declined CBC's request for an interview.

Leo Abbass said that for years his son has been trying to get justice officials to examine his case to no avail, but he hopes the release of the report will lead to action.

A statement from the Department of Justice said the matter is still open for appeal and no one would comment on ongoing legal matters. The statement also noted that the RNC Public Complaints Commission functions independently of both the Department of Justice and the RNC.

"I know Andrew would like to see some changes in legislature that ensures that what happened to him doesn't happen to anyone else again in the future," Abbass said.

Critical tweets

Abbass's detention happened on April 7, 2015, two days after RNC Const. Joe Smyth fatally shot Don Dunphy.

Smyth, who was at that time a member of a police unit charged with protecting the premier, travelled alone to Dunphy's home in Mitchells Brook, St. Mary's Bay, to inquire about tweets Dunphy had posted, which named then-premier Paul Davis and another politician.

The visit ended in the fatal shooting of Dunphy. An inquiry into the shooting concluded that Smyth's use of lethal force against Dunphy was justified, because Smyth was acting in self-defence. Smyth said Dunphy threatened him with a rifle.

Andrew Abbass's detention happened two days after Joe Smyth (right) fatally shot Don Dunphy (left) at Dunphy's home in Mitchells Brook.

"He saw ... what happened to this gentleman in Newfoundland, Mr. Dunphy, and it bothered him that, you know, on Easter Sunday a man could be shot to death in his own home," Leo Abbass said.

After the shooting, Andrew Abbass, who was living in Corner Brook at the time, posted a series of tweets regarding the shooting that were critical of the police and Davis.

Buckle, who was friends with Smyth and frequently communicated with him over BlackBerry Messenger (BBM), opened an investigation of uttering threats after Abbass posted this tweet on April 7:

"How about this, premier of NL: I'm going to bring down Confederation and have politicians executed. Ready to have me shot, coward?"

Hours after posting the tweet, officers went to Abbass's home and detained him for a psychiatric assessment.

According to the report, the psychiatric assessment concluded that Andrew Abbass did not have a mental disorder and was not a danger to himself or others.

Andrew Abbass has posted the full report on Twitter.

Abuse of power

The complaints commission report concluded that Buckle would be fired for abusing his power if he hadn't already retired from the RNC.

Abbass filed his complaint about the RNC after learning about a BBM exchange between Buckle and Smyth entered as evidence in the inquiry into Dunphy's death.

The two officers exchanged these messages after Abbass's detainment:

Buckle: "Arrested Abbass under MHCTA."

Smyth: "Saw that! Nice."

Buckle: "He's at hospital now."

Smyth: "Loser."

Buckle: "Yup."

Andrew Abbass's complaint names Smyth as well as Buckle, but in a separate report, Oates concluded that the allegations against Smyth were not proven on the "balance of probabilities."

Leo Abbass, seen during a 2012 interview with CBC News, is a former mayor of Happy Valley-Goose Bay. (CBC)

Oates said Buckle was motivated by his "desire to protect and assist his best friend [Smyth] in the wake of the Dunphy shooting regardless of the illegality, abuse of authority or defamation of character that assisting and protecting [Smyth] would or might entail."

According to Oates, Buckle was able to direct RNC officers to carry out Abbass's detention without questioning his orders by creating a toxic work environment of bullying, intimidation and inappropriate sexual comments.

Leo Abbass said he believes that the Justice Department needs to scrutinize why Buckle was able to detain his son under mental health legislation. He said his son's rights were denied.

"You know, we don't expect this to happen here in our country and in our province," he said.

Leo Abbass said his son has experienced personal hardships as a result of the detainment, and has been "adamant" about following up on the investigation.

"If somebody wanted to come and speak to him, you know, proper channels should have been done," Leo Abbass said. "It's what resulted afterwards, that ... runs afoul to what we believe are our rights and the way we should be treated under the law."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador