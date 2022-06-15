41-year-old man dead, RNC investigating homicide at west end St. John's home

Police are investigating a homicide following the death of a 41-year-old man in St. John's on Tuesday.

In a press release issued shortly after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, the RNC said it responded to a house on Old Bay Bulls Road around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday after a request for police assistance.

The RNC said on arrival officers located a man with serious injuries. The man was taken to hospital by ambulance but was pronounced dead a short time after arrival, said the RNC.

In consultation with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the death of the man is being treated as homicide.

The RNC is looking for anyone who observed suspicious activity, or has video footage in the area of Old Bay Bulls Road from 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. on June 14.

The police force said it does not believe the incident was random.

Anyone who has information can contact the RNC or Crime Stoppers.

