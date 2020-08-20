Skip to Main Content
RNC investigating July home invasion near Bannerman Street
Police responded to reports of a break-in around 12:30 a.m. on July 28.

Major-crime unit investigating

CBC News
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is investigating a break-in that happened on Bannerman Street in St. John's on July 28. The police have released this security photo of the suspect. (Royal Newfoundland Constabulary)

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is investigating a home invasion near Bannerman Street in St. John's at the end of July.

Police responded to reports of a break-in around 12:30 a.m. on July 28. A homeowner told police a man had shown them a weapon before stealing a black Nissan Rogue from the driveway. The vehicle was recovered later that day near Cochrane Street.

More than three weeks after the break-in, the police have released a picture of the suspect, who is described as a male, possibly in his 30s, with dark hair and stubble. The man is approximately five feet ten inches tall, and was wearing a grey sweater with black pants and a stocking hat.

The RNC's major crime unit is investigating, and police are asking anyone who may have information or security or dashcam video to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

