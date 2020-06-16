Police charge man after reported attempted escape at HMP

A 24-year-old man has been charged with escaping lawful custody after an incident at Her Majesty's Penitentiary in St. John's on Monday. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

A man has been charged after what the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says was an attempted escape at Her Majesty's Penitentiary on Monday.

In a statement to CBC News Tuesday afternoon, the Department of Justice provided few details, saying only that an inmate given cleaning duties at the St. John's prison was seen on the grounds outside his assigned area by an officer stationed on the main gate around 1 p.m.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said corrections officers apprehended the 24-year-old man, who has been charged with escaping lawful custody and breaching a court order. "The officer quickly ordered him to return, which he did," said the department's statement

The department said corrections management is reviewing the circumstances of the incident and will take steps to make sure it doesn't happen again.

The man was slated to appear before a judge via video conference Tuesday.

