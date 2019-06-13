RNC firearm magazine lost during search for suspect, police say

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is looking for a missing police firearm magazine after it was lost during a police dog search for a break and entry suspect.

The male police officer noticed his magazine, containing twelve .40 caliber rounds, had been dislodged from his duty belt after a search for a suspect in the east end of St. John's. The chase took the officers and the K-9 unit through many residential yards, wooded areas and wetlands, requiring them to jump fences and travel over rough terrain.

The RNC were called to a home shortly before midnight Wednesday after residents were startled awake by their home security alarm.

Police say the residents of the home noticed their home had been entered and property had been stolen.

Magazine missing in Wedgewood Park area

Patrol officers and a police dog began tracking the suspect began near the Logy Bay Road access ramp of the Trans-Canada Highway. Police searched for an hour and a half in the Wedgewood Park area.

The officers were unable to track the suspect, and it was at that time that one of the patrol officers noticed one of his magazines was missing.

A magazine like this one fell out of an officer's belt when he was chasing a suspect through rough terrain. (Submitted)

"Officers attempted to retrace the track of the police service dog, but have been unable to locate the magazine at this stage," an RNC news release stated Thursday.

The RNC is asking the public in the Wedgewood Park neighbourhood of St. John's to be on the lookout for the slim, grey magazine.

Anyone with any information on the break-in is also asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador