4 days in a row, RNC stop drivers owing more than $12K in fines

It's been a bad week for unlicenced drivers in St. John's, as police stopped vehicles owing thousands of dollars in unpaid fines every day from Monday to Thursday.

The cavalcade of tickets started on Monday, with a 30-year-old man being arrested and held for court after he was caught without a licence or insurance and $23,000 in fines.

On Tuesday, Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers stopped a 40-year-old man for having no insurance or licence, and failing to transfer ownership of a vehicle. He owed $17,000 in outstanding fines.

A 28-year-old man was pulled over on Wednesday while driving with a stolen licence plate. He owed $20,000, and was dinged again for driving without a valid licence or insurance.

Thursday's offender was a 27-year-old man with outstanding fines totalling more than $12,000, who was issued another ticket for driving without a licence.

RNC patrol services impounded four vehicles on Thursday, including that of the 27-year-old man. Three other drivers had their vehicles impounded for several offences, from lacking insurance, to operating a vehicle with false plates or expired registration.