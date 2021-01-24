Man charged with failing to self-isolate after arriving in Corner Brook from Alberta

The RNC in Corner Brook arrested a man from Alberta early Sunday morning after he failed self-isolate. (RNC)

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary have charged a 24-year-old man for failing to self-isolate after he was picked up during a traffic stop on Regent Square in Corner Brook Sunday morning.

Police say officers stopped a vehicle at 3:54 a.m. Sunday, and as the vehicle stopped, the man driving fled on foot.

He was quickly apprehended, according to an RNC media release.

As a result of the stop, the man, a resident of Fort McMurray, Alta., was arrested and charged with impaired operation of a vehicle, refusal and obstructing a peace officer.

The RNC said the man arrived in the province on Friday. Anyone coming into the province must self-isolate for 14 days, unless given an amended exemption — for work, for example — whereby they can travel to and from work during their two weeks of isolation.

He's the second person reportedly arrested by the RNC under the province's special measures order since it came into effect in March.

A woman in Corner Brook was arrested — twice — for failing to self-isolate in late March.

The 24-year-old man remains in custody and will appear in Provincial Court on Sunday.

He was also issued a 90 day driving suspension and the vehicle was impounded.

The RNC, as well as the provincial Department of Health, did not respond to requests from CBC News for more information Sunday.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador