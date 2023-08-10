RNC expanding on Newfoundland's west coast, citing Mountie shortage

RNC Chief Pat Roche expressed his enthusiasm to expand his police force into more of western Newfoundland, but was unclear on how the process will unfold. (James Grudić/CBC)

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary and provincial government have announced plans to expand the force's policing area on the west coast of the island in the coming months.

John Hogan, minister of justice and public safety, delivered the news on Thursday morning in Pasadena, alongside RNC Chief Pat Roche and Pasadena Mayor Darren Gardner.

Hogan cited a nationwide shortage of Mounties as a reason for the change.

"There's a big vacancy issue with the RCMP right now. Obviously we feel that in Newfoundland and Labrador," said Hogan.

"It is our hope that this decision will help ease the pressure on the RCMP in this province and allow RCMP leadership to reallocate resources to other detachments."

Chief Pat Roche said he's "thrilled" the RNC is moving into more communities, but was unclear about how the process will unfold or how long it would take. He said the expansion could take up to a year to fully implement.

Currently the RNC's enforcement area lies within the boundaries of Corner Brook. That area is planned to grow eastward as far as Pasadena in the Humber Valley and westward into the Bay of Islands.

It will stretch as far as Lark Harbour on the south shore and Cox's Cove on the north shore.

Hogan said his department would give the RNC $1 million to hire 10 new RNC officers. That funding is allocated in this year's provincial budget, he said.

Darren Gardner was optimistic about the prospect of the RNC moving into his community.

"This is a move towards a better policing model that suits our town as we grow. In my mind, that needs to be a 24-hour, seven-day-a-week policing model."

Currently, Pasadena is policed by the RCMP. Gardner says the town's law enforcement has been manageable, and that this change is a proactive one.

"Our community is very safe, our crime rates are very manageable. For us, it's just a matter of making sure we stay that way," he said.



The RCMP declined a request for an interview, but sent CBC an emailed statement about the change in enforcement.

"The RCMP will work closely with the RNC and the government of Newfoundland and Labrador to ensure a smooth transition over the coming year," the force said.

"To the communities included in today's announcement, it has been the RCMP's privilege to provide general duty policing services to you over many years, which we will continue to provide until this transition is complete."

