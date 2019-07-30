RNC execute warrant at notorious Empire Avenue house

There is an ongoing police presence in the area of Empire Avenue in St. John's Tuesday as officers execute a warrant in connection with an ongoing investigation led by the Major Crimes Unit.

Police would not confirm the address, but the activity showed the focus was 374 Empire Avenue.

A public safety warrant, which was executed, allows police to search a residence.

Updates will be provided as they become available, said the police spokesperson.

Police are not providing details on the investigation that the warrant is connected to.

The home is known to police, and on July 19, the RNC were called to the home twice in one day.

In that incident, one man was taken to hospital due to a stabbing, and a second man was arrested.

The property has also been subject to police raids in the past, with the latest happening in February when the RNC found pills and cash, valued at $7,000.

The house was previously raided in 2016 and was the site of a fatal overdose in 2017.