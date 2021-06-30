RNC investigating Tuesday night assault on St. John's east end walking trail

The RNC says it's investigating an assault that took place on a walking trail in the east end of St. John's. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

Police say they are currently investigating an assault that happened on a walking trail in the east end of St. John's Tuesday night.

In a media release the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said a young female was walking on the trail between Labrador Place and Carrick Drive around 9 p.m. when she was assaulted by a male.

According to police the male is described as being approximately 18 years old, about six feet tall with light coloured hair in a buzz-cut. He was wearing a red basketball jersey at the time of the assault.

The suspect was not known to the victim, according to the RNC.

The young woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.

The RNC said the investigation is ongoing and investigators request that any suspicious activity in the area around the trail be reported.

Anyone with information to assist in the investigation can contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers.

