This St. John's woman waited 4 days for police to show up after break-in

Janelle Collins says she waited four days for police to arrive after her house was broken into. (Submitted by Janelle Collins)

A St. John's woman says she's now apprehensive about relying on the police for help after the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary took four days to come to her house to investigate a break-in.

Janelle Collins, 33, lives in a quiet neighbourhood in the east end. On the evening of Oct. 12, when she got home from work, she noticed her cats seemed skittish.

That's when she realized items were missing from her bedroom, and she saw footprints on her kitchen counter directly below a window she suspects the thief used to enter her house.

Collins "immediately just started panicking," she told CBC News.

"I was like, 'Who came into my house? What's going on?' It was unsettling."

Collins called the RNC. A dispatcher told her police would show up when an officer became available.

Three hours later, she called back, and was told officers would arrive in the morning instead. She slept fitfully, waking up several times to check the locks on her doors and windows.

Collins says the thief likely climbed through her kitchen window. (Submitted by Janelle Collins)

"It's not a good feeling. You feel like your privacy has been breached," she said. "A stranger has been in your home."

She heard the same line from the dispatcher the next morning. After a half-dozen calls to the RNC, Collins says, an officer finally arrived Saturday evening — a full four days after her first report.

An RNC spokesperson told CBC News that officers are dispatched to calls for service on a priority basis.

"The RNC requests that anyone experiencing an emergency contact 911 and request police. Officers will respond immediately," the spokesperson wrote in an email.

"An emergent matter can include any event where a person's safety or security is at immediate risk, such as when a criminal offence is in progress or has just occurred."

'Make sure I'm OK'

Collins says she doesn't believe she was in immediate danger, but she still spent four days wondering whether the thief would return for more of her things. She also wasn't able to file an insurance claim without a police report.

A PlayStation 5, a gaming headset and several games were stolen, she says — about a $1,200 loss.

The officer who arrived on Saturday was apologetic, Collins said, adding he told her police resources were stressed by increased calls that week.

Collins says she feels more confident at home since the police surveyed the crime scene, but the experience left her uneasy.

"I felt like they were baiting me. Like they were like, 'Oh yeah, it's all fine' … appeasing me and then just forgetting about me every time I call," she said.

"It wasn't nice. But I can't even really say it's anybody's fault, because obviously they literally don't have bodies."

If she's ever in need of police again, though, she'll be wary when picking up the phone.

"I would be less likely to call the cops and be like, 'OK, they're coming to help me immediately.' I would still call, but [I wouldn't think] 'This is a person who's going to help me right now.' Which is not a good feeling to leave people, especially for the police.

"Maybe you won't get my stuff back or find someone who did it immediately, but at the very least, come here, make sure I'm OK, make sure I'm in a safe environment."

