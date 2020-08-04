Serious crash on Pitts Memorial Drive in Mount Pearl: RNC

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is on the scene of what it is calling a serious single-vehicle collision in Mount Pearl.

According to police, the vehicle had flipped on Pitts Memorial Drive, near Southlands Boulevard.

RNC media relations officer Const. James Cadigan told CBC News the scene is active, and both eastbound and westbound sections of Pitts Memorial Drive are closed.

Police say one man sent to hospital with unknown injuries. It is unknown if there was another passenger in the vehicle.

The RNC is asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.

