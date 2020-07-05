There is a heavy police presence on a residential street in the west end of St. John's, as officers remain on the scene of what they are describing as a "developing situation."

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary issued a "shelter in place" advisory around 5 a.m. Sunday, notifying the public that Craigmillar Avenue would be closed until further notice.

Police tape and vehicles have been used to block the entrance to the lower end of the street. Officers were seen carrying long guns, and an ambulance was seen entering the area around 9 a.m. local time.

One resident described hearing gunshots or fireworks around 4 a.m., followed by police sirens a short time later.

The RNC says it will be providing further details in a news release.

