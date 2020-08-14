RNC at Cowperthwaite Court in St. John's for wanted man

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is at Cowperthwaite Court in St. John's in relation to a wanted person.

RNC Const. James Cadigan told CBC News on Friday evening the wanted person is a 45-year-old man who is inside a residence.

Police are asking residents in the area to remain inside their homes, and for others to stay away from the area while police are on scene.

Cadigan said there is no threat to the public.

More to come.