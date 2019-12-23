Police in N.L. assemble teams to tackle COVID-19 rulebreakers

Two of Newfoundland and Labrador's police forces say they have dedicated teams reviewing cases of possible non-compliance with public health rules.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary announced Tuesday it has created a dedicated COVID-19 unit, including officers from the general investigation unit, a crime analyst and a supervisor.

"The chief medical officer has been loud and clear on the fact this virus could devastate our community if we don't act now," said RNC Const. James Cadigan.

"They'll be acting on the information that we do obtain on the self-reporting tool on the website for the government of Newfoundland and Labrador."

Cadigan said the RNC has been getting calls to the police communication centre, but he stresses the public need to submit forms through the government's website.

"If you're going to pose a risk to the safety of our community and health of our community, we will intervene."

Aside from a 53-year-old woman who was arrested twice in Corner Brook for non-compliance, Cadigan said there have been no arrests.

About 100 reports in the queue: RCMP

Outside of RNC jurisdiction, the RCMP have been keeping busy with their own review team, which as of Monday, had investigated 120 reports.

"Most all of those were either reports of people not practising social distancing or not abiding by the directive to self-isolate for 14 days following out-of-province travel," said RCMP spokesperson Glenda Power.

The RCMP has not made any arrests so far.

RCMP headquarters on the White Hills in St. John's. (Bill Perks)

"Just about all individuals agreed to comply and were warned of further action should they not," Power said.

"Some of the reports contained erroneous information, while others were unrelated to the public health special orders. Someone complained about not getting a prescription refilled."

Power said there are about 100 reports in the queue to be reviewed.

Like Cadigan, she's asking the public to report incidents of non-compliance through the government's COVID-19 website.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador