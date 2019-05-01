138 people evacuated from Corner Brook apartment building, RNC investigating fire

While most residents woke up to snow in Corner Brook on Wednesday morning, more than 100 woke up to a fire.

A total of 138 people fled an apartment building on Beothuk Crescent, and headed to a nearby church in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

"The evacuation, as in all situations, was rapid," said Corner Brook's Deputy Fire Chief Craig Harnum. "Little confusing starting, dealing with 138 people and some of them seniors waking to alarms and a building full of smoke. There was a lot of smoke. But it went reasonably well."

This building in particular had a brand new alarm system installed two years ago and it worked perfect. - Craig Harnum, Deputy Fire Chief

Harnum said the fire was mostly contained to one apartment, although a second apartment took on some damage as well. All 138 people were accounted for, and only one person was sent to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The city's fire department has spent the last few years inspecting and advocating for better alarm systems in public buildings and apartment complexes.

"We've worked diligently with the owners of these buildings and I'm happy to report this building in particular had a brand new alarm system installed two years ago and it worked perfect," Harnum said.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary sent out a statement around 6 a.m., saying Elizabeth Street had been shut down from Grenfell Drive to the intersection of Charles Street.

The fire department will hand the scene over to the constabulary for a full investigation into the cause of the fire.

