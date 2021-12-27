Skip to Main Content
20-year-old St. John's man charged with 2nd-degree murder following Monday morning disturbance

A 20-year-old St. John's man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 42-year-woman Monday morning, according to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.

Police responded before 6 a.m. Monday morning

Police arrested and charged a 20-year-old St. John's man for second-degree murder Monday following the death of a 42-year-old woman. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

Police responded to reports of a disturbance at a home on Cookstown Road in downtown St. John's before 6 a.m. Monday, and found the man and woman inside. The man was taken into custody, and the woman was treated by paramedics.

The woman died a short time later at the scene.

The man is scheduled to appear in court at a later date, and will remain in custody until his appearance. The RNC says there is no further risk to public safety.

