RNC officer charged in breach of emergency protection order

A Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer has been released on his own recognizance Tuesday, after allegedly breaching an emergency protection order.

Const. Steve Curnew, 43, was arrested on Monday and held in custody overnight to appear in provincial court in St. John's.

An emergency protection order (EPO) is a provincial court order granted by a judge in "urgent situations to provide immediate protection when family violence has occurred," as described by the province's court.

It falls under the Family Violence Protection Act, and breaching an EPO by coming in contact with the person or people protected under the order is not a criminal charge.

Curnew does not face any other charges, and is due back in court on the matter Sept. 6.

He has served as the RNC's media relations officer, and has most recently been with the criminal investigation division.

CBC News has asked the RNC for comment.

