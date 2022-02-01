Patrick Roche tapped as new Royal Newfoundland Constabulary chief

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary's Patrick Roche has been hired as chief of police, the Justice Department announced Tuesday.

Roche, a 36-year veteran of the force, has been serving as interim chief since Joe Boland retired in July.

Roche has been a patrol officer and criminal investigator, and became commanding officer of the force's Corner Brook detachment. He has been with the force since 1985.

Roche's late father, Richard Roche, had served as chief of the RNC from 1980 until his retirement in 1984.

The RNC and the Justice Department will hold a news conference at 11:30 a.m. NT.

