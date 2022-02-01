Patrick Roche tapped as new Royal Newfoundland Constabulary chief
Roche was a patrol officer and criminal investigator, and became commanding officer of the force's Corner Brook detachment, working with the force since 1985.
Son of a former chief joined the force in 1985
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary's Patrick Roche has been hired as chief of police, the Justice Department announced Tuesday.
Roche, a 36-year veteran of the force, has been serving as interim chief since Joe Boland retired in July.
Roche has been a patrol officer and criminal investigator, and became commanding officer of the force's Corner Brook detachment. He has been with the force since 1985.
Roche's late father, Richard Roche, had served as chief of the RNC from 1980 until his retirement in 1984.
The RNC and the Justice Department will hold a news conference at 11:30 a.m. NT.
Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?