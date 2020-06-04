RNC Chief Joe Boland subject of non-confidence vote by officers

In a sign of unrest on the force, the leadership of Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Chief Joe Boland is being challenged, with the association that represents most officers staging what it's calling a non-confidence vote.

CBC News has obtained a copy of an email distributed by the RNC Association that has been sent to constables, sergeants and staff sergeants, asking them to vote between June 4-25 on whether they have confidence in Boland's leadership.

The association, which represents 380 non-commissioned officers, writes the vote was prompted by "ongoing concerns raised by association membership."

Association president Sgt. Mike Summers declined to comment.

The email says the vote will be anonymous, with officers casting their ballot through a portal on the association's website.

The email goes on to stress the need for a "significant portion" of officers to vote in order to obtain a "statistically relevant result regarding the members' level of confidence."

A vote of non-confidence would not automatically result in Boland's removal, but the association said it would use the results to "further advocate on behalf of our members."

Boland was appointed chief in July 2017.

There have been rumblings about discontent on the force, and results of a 2019 job satisfaction survey obtained by CBC News appear to suggest that is the case.

Twenty-eight per cent of the 176 officers who responded said they "somewhat disagree" with the statement "I feel I can initiate a grievance, complaint or appeal without fear of reprisal," while 48 per cent said they "strongly disagree."

In January, Boland confirmed a uniformed member of the force levelled a harassment allegation against him.

The veteran officer of the force who made the complaint was also facing an internal disciplinary hearing.

In March, Const. Joe Smyth headed to court in an attempt to remove Boland from a public complaints hearing that will determine his future.

In court filings, Smyth's lawyer, Jerome Kennedy, claims Boland has displayed bias and already prejudged the embattled officer's guilt.

Boland originally planned to fight the motion, but the St. John's Telegram reported this week that Boland has decided to recuse himself from the internal hearing.

Boland, who once served as president and vice-president of the RNC Association himself, declined comment when reached by CBC News.

Justice Minister Andrew Parsons told CBC News he was not aware of any non-confidence vote regarding the chief.

