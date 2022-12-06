RNC have 1 in custody following 'incident involving a firearm' in C.B.S.

One man is in custody after police responded to an "incident involving a firearm" in Conception Bay South.

Police were called to Pettens Road in the Upper Gullies area before noon on Tuesday. They initially asked people in the area to stay indoors but as of 1 p.m. were just asking people to stay away from the area.

"The investigation is ongoing, police will remain on scene," reads a tweet from the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.

Police have not provided any details on the incident or said whether the gun was fired.

