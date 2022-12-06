Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nfld. & Labrador

RNC have 1 in custody following 'incident involving a firearm' in C.B.S.

Police are asking people to avoid the Pettens Road area of Conception Bay South.

People asked to stay away from Pettens Road area

CBC News ·
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary say one person is in custody and an investigation is ongoing in Conception Bay South after an incident involving a firearm. (CBC)

One man is in custody after police responded to an "incident involving a firearm" in Conception Bay South.

Police were called to Pettens Road in the Upper Gullies area before noon on Tuesday. They initially asked people in the area to stay indoors but as of 1 p.m. were just asking people to stay away from the area.

"The investigation is ongoing, police will remain on scene," reads a tweet from the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.

Police have not provided any details on the incident or said whether the gun was fired. 

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now