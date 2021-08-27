1 person dead as police investigate homicide near Carter's Hill in St. John's

A man is dead after a possible stabbing in St. John's. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

A man is dead and police are investigating a homicide near Carter's Hill in St. John's.

In a media release issued just after 10 p.m. the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said it responded to the scene after a report of an assault in progress shortly after 6:35 p.m. Thursday evening.

The RNC said, upon arrival, officers located a male with serious injuries lying on the ground in the area.

"Paramedics with the Ambulance Department pronounced the male deceased at the scene a short time later. The death is being treated as homicide," the RNC said. "The RNC will work with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to confirm the cause of death."

Police were seen canvasing the area and looking through a public garbage can shortly before 9 p.m. A hearse later arrived at the scene and removed the body of an individual.

Debbie Putt-Wiseman lives in the area. She told CBC News she was cooking dinner when she heard a woman screaming outside.

Putt-Wiseman said she didn't see the woman, but looked out into the street where a group of people were standing.

"When I went around the corner I saw my friend doing chest compressions on somebody. I ran over to see what was going on and I saw this man lying in the street," Putt-Wiseman said.

"Two people were helping him, my friend and another lady. There wasn't anything I could do so I just kneeled down next to him and I held his hand."

Police have an area near Carter's Hill in St. John's cordoned off. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

Putt-Wiseman said it appeared the man had been stabbed.

"The police arrived first, then the fire trucks. The ambulance came, to be honest, it was quite a while after," Putt-Wiseman said.

The neighbourhood is generally quiet, Putt-Wiseman said, but neighbours are shocked as to what happened Thursday evening.

She said a police officer told her a woman was taken into custody. The RNC later confirmed it had taken a woman into custody in connection with the death of the man who had succumbed to his injuries.

The man and woman were believed to be known to each other, the RNC said.

Police did not provide specific details as to what happened.

The RNC is asking anyone who may have information to assist the investigation to contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers.

⚠️ADVISORY⚠️ Officers are maintaining a scene near Carter's Hill in St. John's following response to a disturbance in the area. Officers will remain in the area investigating the event. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YourRNC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YourRNC</a> —@RNC_PoliceNL

