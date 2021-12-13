Police car hit pedestrian in St. John's, RNC says

A Royal Newfoundland Constabulary patrol vehicle hit a St. John's pedestrian Sunday evening, sending a woman to hospital, according to the police force.

A spokesperson for the force said the collision happened just after 6 p.m. NT.

The collision between the patrol vehicle and the woman happened in the Harvey Road area of the city, police said in a statement.

Police said she was taken to the Health Sciences Centre "to have injuries assessed."

An investigation into the collision is ongoing, the spokesperson said.

The RNC declined to be interviewed.

