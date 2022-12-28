RNC charge man with break and enter while responding to separate incident in Goulds area

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary charged a man with break and enter on Monday while responding to a separate call. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has charged a 37-year-old man with several infractions after a break and enter in the Goulds area of St. John's on Boxing Day.

In a media release, the RNC said it was responding to a separate call shortly before 11 a.m. on Monday in the Durdle Drive area when a black Honda Civic sped toward police.

The man refused to stop and nearly struck a parked police car before fleeing east on Main Road.

During the incident the RNC said it received a report of a break and enter which had just happened on nearby Kieley Drive and the suspect was driving a black Honda Civic.

The RNC said it located the man and the vehicle just minutes later in the area of Fourth Pond Road.

Police recovered stolen items from the break and enter reported in the area of Kieley Drive.

The man is charged with break and enter, dangerous operation of a vehicle and flight from police. He was held in custody to appear before a judge in provincial court.

The RNC said the investigation is ongoing requests that anyone with information or any video footage in the area to contact the RNC or contact Crime Stoppers.

