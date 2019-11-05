Skip to Main Content
RNC investigating 'serious' incident in St. John's; reports of stabbing or shooting
Nfld. & Labrador·New

RNC investigating 'serious' incident in St. John's; reports of stabbing or shooting

The RNC has closed a street in downtown St. John's while officers investigate what a police spokesperson refers to as a "serious incident."

Police say street will be closed for a while

CBC News ·
Police are on the scene of a 'serious incident' on Bond Street in St. John's. (Meghan McCabe/Twitter)

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has closed a street in downtown St. John's while officers investigate what a police spokesperson refers to as a "serious incident."

"Investigators are on scene," according to a post from the RNC just before 8 p.m.

While police aren't confirming what happened, local residents say it appears to be either a stabbing or a shooting. 

When asked if police believe a weapon was involved in the incident, Const. James Cadigan said he can't say at this point, as it is early in the ongoing investigation.

There is a heavy police presence on Bond Street, with multiple officers, including forensic and K-9 units. There is police tape up in the area and what appears to be a pool of blood on the sidewalk.

Bond St. is expected to remain closed at Cathedral St. for a while.

In the meantime, police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|