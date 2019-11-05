RNC investigating 'serious' incident in St. John's; reports of stabbing or shooting

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has closed a street in downtown St. John's while officers investigate what a police spokesperson refers to as a "serious incident."

"Investigators are on scene," according to a post from the RNC just before 8 p.m.

While police aren't confirming what happened, local residents say it appears to be either a stabbing or a shooting.

Warning, this is a graphic photo. At the scene of a possible stabbing on Bond Street near Cathedral. One person was taken to hospital. Police are on scene, street blocked off. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcnl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcnl</a> <a href="https://t.co/Qqggu3Vn9f">pic.twitter.com/Qqggu3Vn9f</a> —@McCabeMeg

When asked if police believe a weapon was involved in the incident, Const. James Cadigan said he can't say at this point, as it is early in the ongoing investigation.

There is a heavy police presence on Bond Street, with multiple officers, including forensic and K-9 units. There is police tape up in the area and what appears to be a pool of blood on the sidewalk.

Bond St. is expected to remain closed at Cathedral St. for a while.

In the meantime, police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

