Bond Street death ruled a homicide, police say

Police have confirmed a 23-year-old man found bleeding on Bond Street in St. John's was the victim of a homicide.

The chief medical examiner made the ruling after an autopsy on the young man.

There is still no word on the weapon used in the killing — some nearby residents said the man was shot, while others said he might have been stabbed.

A witness to the aftermath of the incident said he opened his door to find a man bleeding from the neck on the ground, while a man stood over him, sobbing and holding what looked like a gun.

The identity of the 23-year-old man, who was pronounced dead at the hospital, has not been released by officials. No arrests have been made, but police say they believe the victim knew his killer.

