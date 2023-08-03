Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
NL

Young girl killed by pickup truck while riding bicycle

The incident happened on Druken Crescent in the Shea Heights area of St. John's on Wednesday.

Incident happened on Druken Crescent in the Shea Heights area of St. John's

CBC News ·
The side of a white car featuring a blue and red striped decal, the word "POLICE" in large blue letters, and "ROYAL NEWFOUNDLAND CONSTABULARY" in smaller blue letters below. The RNC logo can be seen to the left, near the front of the car. The glare of the sun is reflected in the window.
The RNC says a young girl was killed after being hit by a pickup truck while riding her bicycle in St. John's. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says a young girl is dead after she was hit by a pickup truck while riding her bicycle in St. John's.

The incident happened on Druken Crescent in Shea Heights on Wednesday shortly after 4 p.m., according to an RNC news release on Thursday.

The RNC said the girl was rushed to hospital, but succumbed to her injuries. Druken Crescent was closed to traffic while officers gathered information from the scene. 

The driver of the pickup truck — an 81-year-old man — remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, the RNC said.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has video footage of the Druken Crescent area to contact the RNC or Crime Stoppers.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now