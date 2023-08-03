Young girl killed by pickup truck while riding bicycle

The RNC says a young girl was killed after being hit by a pickup truck while riding her bicycle in St. John's. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says a young girl is dead after she was hit by a pickup truck while riding her bicycle in St. John's.

The incident happened on Druken Crescent in Shea Heights on Wednesday shortly after 4 p.m., according to an RNC news release on Thursday.

The RNC said the girl was rushed to hospital, but succumbed to her injuries. Druken Crescent was closed to traffic while officers gathered information from the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck — an 81-year-old man — remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, the RNC said.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has video footage of the Druken Crescent area to contact the RNC or Crime Stoppers.