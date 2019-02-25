RNC Association 'strongly disagrees' with Joe Smyth's conviction, says he has full support for appeal

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Association said Monday it "strongly disagrees" with last week's conviction of Const. Joe Smyth, and that it will support him throughout the appeal process.

"We ... understand and agree that police should be held to a higher standard; however, we strongly disagree with this guilty verdict," the association said in a statement.

Some RNC members were in court when Joe Smyth was convicted Feb. 22. (Mark Quinn/ CBC)

Smyth was found guilty Friday in St. John's court of obstruction of justice. He was charged in July and has been suspended without pay since then.

Smyth's lawyer, Jerome Kennedy, said an appeal of the conviction has not been filed. He also said Smyth has 30 days to appeal the decision after he has been sentenced.

Smyth is due back in court for a sentencing hearing on April 18.

In May 2017, he pulled over motorcyclist Sayed Husaini and issued four traffic tickets, including one for running a red light.

But video from a camera mounted on Husaini's motorcycle — which was played on the first day of trial — showed the light was green when Husaini drove through it.

All the tickets were dropped in traffic court, and Smyth was later charged with obstruction of justice after the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team investigated.

The RNC Association said that while it supports the transparency of independent investigations, it has a duty to ensure its approximately 400 members are treated fairly.

"We will continue to support [Const.] Smyth during the appeal process," the statement said.

Smyth is the RNC officer who was the subject of a public inquiry after he shot and killed injured worker Don Dunphy in 2015.

The inquiry found that he acted with appropriate force in self defence.

