RNC investigating arson report after string of suspicious fires in St. John's

A fire at King George V soccer field on Jan. 14 burned a shed next to the clubhouse. Police believe this fire is the first in a series of connected fires. (Kenny Sharpe/CBC)

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is investigating a string of fires in St. John's that are believed to be connected, after multiple reports of arson over the last week.

Police have responded to three fires since Jan. 14, including two separate fires set within an hour of each other on Thursday.

The first incident was reported shortly after 5 p.m. on Jan. 14, when police and fire crews responded to a shed fire at King George V soccer field on Carnell Drive. The fire caused damage to the building, but no injuries were reported.

Police then responded to two incidents on Thursday afternoon, a news release from the RNC said — two shed fires on Empire Avenue between Rennies Mill Road and Kings Bridge Road, one at 1 p.m. and the other at 2 p.m.

Witnesses who saw the first fire described a man fleeing the scene, and a man of the same description was reported leaving the second scene. The man is likely in his 30s or 40s, according to the police report, standing between five foot six and six feet tall, wearing a green coat and dark pants.

Police are asking anyone with security footage or other information to contact the RNC or Crime Stoppers.