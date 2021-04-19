RNC arrest 51-year-old man for Monday morning home invasion in Corner Brook

Police arrested a 51-year-old man in Corner Brook on Monday in relation to a home invasion. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

Police arrested a 51-year-old man for a home invasion that allegedly took place in the Corner Brook area on Monday morning.

In a news release, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said it responded to a report of a home invasion in progress in the Curling area of the city around 11:30 a.m.

Police say the man entered the home while the owner was there. He was later arrested nearby by RNC Patrol Services and an RNC service dog, without incident.

Police say the man was in possession of stolen property from an ongoing investigation that was reported in the Humber Road area earlier in the morning.

The man is facing charges of break and enter (home invasion), theft, possession of property obtained by crime,

mischief to property and three counts of breach of probation.

Police say the man remains in custody at the Corner Brook Detention Centre and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador