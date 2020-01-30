Man with firearm fled bank with bag of money: RNC

Police in St. John's are looking for a man who allegedly used a firearm to threaten employees at a bank Wednesday afternoon, then took off with a bag of money.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said it responded to the reported armed robbery just after 4 p.m., with the police dog unit on hand.

A man in his late twenties or early thirties allegedly went into the CIBC branch on Hamlyn Road, just off Topsail Road, and approached a teller with a firearm, demanding cash. After getting "a sum of money in a bag," according to police, the man left the area and police were not able to find him.

There were no reports of injuries in the incident.

The RNC says the man is tall with a slim build, and was wearing grey pants, a black hoodie and had a bandana covering his face at the time.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to contact the RNC or Crime Stoppers.

