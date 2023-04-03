N.L. changing regulations to allow RNs to prescribe medication

Newfoundland and Labrador is looking to ease the burden on the health care system by expanding the scope of practice for registered nurses, allowing them to prescribe medication and refer patients to specialists.

The Department of Health and Community Services announced on Monday morning it is amending the regulations of the act governing registered nurses.

"These changes build upon ongoing efforts to allow health care professionals to work to their full scope of practice, as the provincial government continues to address recruitment and retention challenges," the news release reads.

Health Minister Tom Osborne will be speaking to the media on Monday morning, along with Lynn Power, the leader of the College of Registered Nurses of Newfoundland and Labrador.

The release said nurses will be required to undergo additional training on prescribing medication, and undergo continuous monitoring for competency requirements.

"The college is focused on ensuring only those who are authorized, educated and competent can apply for the designation of Registered Nurse prescribing, meeting its public protection mandate," the release reads.

Under the previous regulations, nurses were not able to prescribe, or order lab testing or diagnostic screening tests.

The changes still need to be published in the Newfoundland and Labrador Gazette before coming into effect.

The province is also bringing in other amendments to introduce a new supervision program, which will allow a new path to licensure for registered nurse applicants who don't have enough hours punched to meet licensing requirements in the province. This gives an alternative for nurses who would currently be required to do the registered nurse re-entry program, which costs up to $10,000 and can take 18 months to complete.

