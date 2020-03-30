Rigolet woman dies after falling through ice on snowmobile
Police say the 29-year-woman died after her snowmobile went through the ice Sunday evening just outside of Rigolet.
A spokesperson for the RCMP said the incident happened outside Rigolet.
Cpl. Jolene Garland told CBC News that is all the information that is available, but more details would be provided later in the day.