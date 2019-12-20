No back pay for clerk convicted of theft from town, judge rules

A Supreme Court judge in St. John's has denied a union's effort to overturn the unpaid suspension of a woman convicted of stealing from a Labrador community.

Holly Flowers was working for the Town of Rigolet when CBC News reported she was charged with stealing at her former clerk job in North West River.

The two communities sit on opposite ends of Lake Melville in Labrador.

She was called into a meeting on July 30, 2018, and was told she was suspended without pay. She was not told the reason for the meeting ahead of time, or given access to a union representative.

The Newfoundland and Labrador Association of Public and Private Employees — one of the largest public-sector unions in the province — filed a grievance on her behalf, claiming the town violated her rights under the collective agreement.

Four months in jail

An arbitrator found her rights were violated, but ruled those violations did not overrule the town's right to suspend her given the allegations she was facing.

He did, however, rule she should be given an unspecified amount of money for damages — but not equivalent to her salary.

Flowers, 31, later pleaded guilty of stealing $70,000 and was sentenced to four months in jail.

NAPE appealed the grievance to the Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador, saying the arbitrator should have ruled her suspension void and granted her back pay.

In a written decision dated Dec. 18, Justice Donald Burrage agreed with the arbitrator, saying it was a reasonable decision.

Rigolet is a remote, coastal community on the opposite end of Lake Melville from North West River, where Flowers came from. (Submitted by Shione Dicker)

North West River was nearly insolvent after the theft and subsequent audit of its books. The provincial government had to step in to stave off bankruptcy.

Flowers stole the money between 2014 and 2016. She was ordered to pay back $20,000 by 2021.

Her boyfriend, Timothy Blake, was also charged with theft and uttering threats. He is set to stand trial in Happy Valley-Goose Bay on Jan. 21.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador