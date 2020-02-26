Rigolet is still looking for someone to buy its gas station

As Rigolet gas station woes continue, the town is still trying to find a permanent owner by putting the business on the open market.

"The operation is still running. People can get gas at reduced hours, certainly, but it is three times a week that people can get gas and oil," said Charlotte Wolfrey, head of the Rigolet Inuit Community Council, told CBC Radio's Labrador Morning.

"People would rather have it open five days a week, but that's not what's happening."

The coastal community's only gas station has been through its ups and downs over the 13 years of being run by the Rigolet Inuit Community Council, a solution that was only supposed to last about six months in 2006.

In May the community council decided to shut down the business to avoid bankruptcy, leaving residents scrambling to stockpile whatever gas and oil they could buy at the time with no certainty of the doors ever opening again.

Rigolet's only gas station, ran by the community council, needs a buyer to keep it running. The community council has been running it for 13 years. (Alyson Samson/CBC)

Six weeks later the Nunatsiavut Group of Companies stepped in to help the community regain its only gas station, but on the limited basis of only being open three days a week and only until the fall.

A request for proposals was expected to be issued in August, with the goal in mind of finding a local to buy and operate the business. Today the community is in the same boat.

"We didn't come up with any figures. We put it out there that it was for sale lock, stock and barrel. All the stuff that Rigolet Innuit Community Government owns — the land, tanks, whatever is there. The pumps, the little house that's there," Wolfrey said.

The current request for proposal will run for 33 days. Selling the business is the only outcome the council is willing to accept.

"We're not going to look at what might not be," Wolfrey said. "Absolutely optimistic."

