Rigolet residents facing loss of town's only gas station — again

For the second time in a little over a year, residents in Rigolet are being told their only gas station is closing down.

It was taken over by Nunatsiavut Group of Companies in July 2019, three months after the Rigolet Inuit community government had to shut it down.

The same financial burden that became too much for the community government has now become too much for NGC — the for-profit business arm of the Nunatsiavut government.

"The gas station in its current state is not a financially viable operation," said Sarah Leo, chief operating officer of NGC.

Sarah Leo, chief operating officer of the Nunatsiavut Group of Companies, says the gas station is not financially viable in its current state. (CBC)

Leo said NGC stepped in on a humanitarian basis last summer when nobody else came forward to run it as a private business. The company intended to bridge the gap while the community sought out a new owner, but so far, nothing has been finalized.

NGC and the Rigolet Inuit community government kept extending three-month agreements, and the last one is set to end Sept. 30. After that, there will be no more gas in the isolated community of 300.

The only way to get fuel after that will be by boat until winter sets in, or over land to North West River by snowmobile or ATV.

Problems since 2006

It's been a long time coming, according to Charlotte Wolfrey, the AngajukKâk — elected leader — of Rigolet.

"It wasn't a total shock, although I didn't expect it," she said. "We knew it was a temporary solution to a long-standing problem."

The community government stepped in in 2006 when Woodward's Oil pulled up its stakes in Rigolet. Woodward's operates gas stations in other coastal Labrador communities, but could no longer make it work in Rigolet, where there is no road access from neighbouring towns.

The community government ran the station for 13 years while looking for a better option, but nothing ever materialized.

"The turning point was really that it was becoming a financial burden," Wolfrey said. "We had a guy that was working that was in the union and we were paying more money out than we were taking in on the sale of gas."

Looking to government

Now the town is right back where it was in 2006, faced with a tough decision — lose money, or leave residents in a tough position.

"We're still looking for that long-term solution," Wolfrey said. "In the interim there's three other governments with a lot more money than Rigolet Inuit community government has."

The Nunatsiavut government through NGC has thrown support into the station. She says it's now time to hear from the provincial and federal governments.

Fuel is much needed this time of year, said resident Stephanie Morris, as residents hunt and gather to prepare for winter.

"We have wood heat, but there are several homes in the community that only have oil," Morris said. "That's the only source of heat in their homes. So I don't know what's going to happen with those people."

The community is now left to find another operator, or go to great lengths to get gas. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

That's not the only cause for concern. The last time Rigolet went without a gas station, there was a spike in thefts throughout the community.

"The last time we ran out of gas here we had a lot of people stealing gas, so that becomes a problem," she said. "Everyone is on alert here when [fuel supplies] get low because everyone is so desperate."

It's an issue larger than simply the loss of a store, Wolfrey said, adding people need to understand it's a lifeline for an isolated community.

"This is an essential service. It's more than being able to go for a Sunday drive."

