Woman reports theft of gas as shortage continues in Rigolet

As Rigolet continues to go without a gas station, stress in the community is increasing — and, one woman says, thefts are too.

Elsie Wolfrey said five gallons of gasoline were stolen from her shed on Canada Day, a crime she attributed to rising concern about the community's lack of a gas station.

Nunatsiavut Group of Companies has said it will take over the town's only gas pump, but have not yet announced a date for its re-opening or sent a response to a request for comment from CBC News.

In the meantime, some residents are reducing their gas usage but many in the community rely on it. That reliance has added worry that Wolfrey thinks contributed to this theft.

"I found it really sad that this would happen in my community," she said of the theft of about five gallons of gas.

Wolfrey said she forgot to lock her shed, and when she returned a couple hours later she found that one of her full gas cans was missing.

'We've gone backwards'

The theft is a sign of the stress in the community since its gas station closed, said Wolfrey, who added that she has never experienced a theft before.

"Hopefully the gas station will start selling gas in town again to avoid some more of this bad fortune for people," she said.

Between the lack of gasoline in the town and the situation with ferry and freight transport, things are worse in that area of Labrador now than when she was growing up, Wolfrey said.

"It seems like we've gone backwards," she said.

"With all the technology in the world, Rigolet and north coast is still playing second fiddle."

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador