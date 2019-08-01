Province-wide support for Rigolet after 2 die in boating tragedy

Support for the community of Rigolet is pouring in from across the province after two people from the town died Tuesday when their boat capsized.

Their deaths come as the tight-knit community of about 300 people on the north coast of Labrador was already in a state of grief, having lost two other beloved members in the past two weeks.

"It's challenging times but we're a strong community and the community comes together," said Derrick Pottle, a member of Rigolet's ground search and rescue team.

A 27-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man died when their boat capsized about 40 kilometres from the town on Tuesday night. RCMP said rescuers found two teenage girls sitting on the capsized boat. The girls were taken to a local cabin to warm up and and later brought to the Rigolet Clinic where they were treated and released, police said.

Pottle was one of the first people at the scene.

"People are in disbelief, people are in shock. It's like you're going to wake up from a dream," he said.

Community already in mourning

Rigolet was already hurting after the deaths of former mayor and celebrated community advocate Richard Rich, and beloved, long-time nurse Helen Michelin, both in the past few weeks.

All this loss has brought together not only the people of Rigolet but the people of the north coast, Pottle said.

"Everybody comes together in a time like this," he said.

The boat overturned about 40 kilometres from Rigolet.

Lela Evans, MHA for Torngat Mountains, shared her support on social media.

"No words can describe the heartbreak that everyone is going through right now," she wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday.

A number of fundraisers have already been set up to support the family of the people who died in Tuesday's incident.

A number of musicians in St. John's have also announced they'll be donating proceeds from door sales to the family.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador