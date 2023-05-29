Bar owner fears downtown St. John's construction will ruin his business this summer

Ricky Lopez, owner and operator of Papillon Cocktail Bar on Water Street in downtown St. John's, says he's worried nearby infrastructure work will keep people away from his business this summer. (Mike Moore/CBC)

With Water Street in downtown St. John's in the final phase of a multiyear water and sewer infrastructure project, the cacophony of machinery has the owner of a new business worried it will keep customers away from his first patio on the pedestrian mall this summer.

Ricky Lopez opened the doors to the Papillon Cocktail Bar on the Prescott Street end of Water Street last June. Since then he's built a customer base for his high-end cocktail establishment, which supports him and his parents.

Lopez, who came to Newfoundland and Labrador a decade ago from Honduras to study engineering at Memorial University, said he's counting on the summer season and tourism to keep his lights on. If his bar fails, he said, there's no point in sticking around in the province.

"I'm highly preoccupied with how the summer is going to turn out for me," said Lopez.

"I understand we need infrastructure in order for the city to keep growing and for economic development. But the way that they're approaching the final phase of this construction project on the east side of the street, on the intersection with Prescott Street, is highly concerning. I'm afraid that I won't do good this summer because of what's happening."

Outside Papillon's front door are the sounds of roaring engines and heavy machinery tearing up asphalt. The scent of burning diesel clings to the air. Across the street sits a large yellow generator, which Lopez said runs 24 hours a day, seven days a week to power a nearby building that needed to be taken off the grid for the safety of construction workers.

The sound of the generator, just a stone's throw from where Lopez plans to place his patio, is about 75 decibels — about the level of a loud vacuum cleaner — outside the business's front door.

Lopez said the city told him the work will be completed by early July. The pedestrian mall is scheduled to open June 22.

"How are we supposed to grow or develop as a community or a city if we can't recognize the customs, habits and practices that hinder that development and growth," he said.

"Nobody is going to want to come here. Nobody is going to want to come to this end of the street."

In a statement to CBC News on Friday, the City of St. John's said it's aware of the situation and "the Water Street liaison" is speaking with Lopez on a regular basis.

"We are looking at options to mitigate the noise and hope to have more information soon," reads the statement.

When asked if the generator can be moved, the city said that option is being considered but the materials required "need to come from out of province as they are not readily available."

The city says the work will be completed in three to four weeks.

