How a Chinese rickshaw helps father-daughter duo cruise the streets of Lab City

A father and daughter in Labrador City can now go on adventures outdoors — and cruise through the Tim Hortons drive-thru — thanks to a bright red rickshaw from China.

Kailey Drover, 21, has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair — which means it's not always easy for her to get around.

Her father, Fraser Drover, wanted to fix that and found a solution more than 10,000 kilometres away.

Fraser Drover and his daughter Kailey love to enjoy the outdoors together. (Submitted)

"We walk a lot with Kailey in her wheelchair, in the winter we have a komatik​ that we strap her into and then I can push from behind. But we are sort of limited with regards to both of those items," Fraser Drover told CBC Radio's Labrador Morning.

'The most wonderful thing for her'

He decided to order a rickshaw from a factory in China, but admits, "getting it here was quite an adventure."

Drover and his daughter even go through the Tim Hortons drive-thru — generating a few laughs and free coffees.

Kailey Drover's rickshaw is personalized on the back. (Submitted)

"Oh, she loves it. It's the most wonderful thing for her. This rickshaw comes with it's own seatbelt," he said.

Drover said he's also started offering rides to seniors with mobility issues, but those rides do come at a cost — you have to tell him a story.

