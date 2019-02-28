Rick Mercer wins Governor General's Award for lifetime achievement

Rick Mercer is being honoured with a Governor General's Performing Arts Award for lifetime artistic achievement.

The award was announced Thursday afternoon by the Governor General's Performing Arts Awards Foundation and recognizes "artists who have made an indelible contribution to Canada and the world's cultural life."

"[Mercer] has built a loyal fan base eager to hear his views on everything from the shenanigans on Parliament Hill to homophobic bullying in schools. His work has consistently earned top ratings even as he challenged public discourse on important political and cultural issues with his outspoken and very Canadian humour," according to a release sent by the foundation.

The Newfoundland author, comedian, satirist and screenwriter hosted The Rick Mercer Report for 15 years and was one of the founding cast members of This Hour Has 22 Minutes.

His latest book, called Final Report, compiles some of his signature rants, whose topics run the gamut from Canadian politics to bad escalator use.

In November, Mercer was given the key to Logy Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove, his home town.

