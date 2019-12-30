CBC Canada-wide New Year's Eve special to be hosted from St. John's

When Rick Mercer hosted the New Year's Eve special in Niagara Falls last year, his eyes were glued to the monitor showing the feed coming in from St. John's.

"I was desperate to be at Mallard Cottage," he said. "So when they asked me this year to host, I said 'yes, but I want to be in Mallard Cottage.'"

Mercer got his wish. The annual CBC New Year's Eve special will be hosted live from Quidi Vidi Village in St. John's with Mercer at the helm.

He'll be joined by musical guests Alan Doyle and The Dardanelles — a trad band featuring CBC Q host and fellow Newfoundlander Tom Power on the guitar and banjo.

Something Wicked this way comes. <a href="https://twitter.com/kendelcarson?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@kendelcarson</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/TheDardanelles?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheDardanelles</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYE2020?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYE2020</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CBC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CBC</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZwGzpeHg4n">pic.twitter.com/ZwGzpeHg4n</a> —@alanthomasdoyle

The special will throw to parties in other Canadian cities, including Montreal, Niagara Falls, Winnipeg, Edmonton and Whitehorse.

The historic Quidi Vidi Village will be lit up like a Christmas tree, with a portion of the night hosted from a boat in the harbour — colloquially known as the Gut.

"The Gut looks amazing, we've lit the whole thing. It's just spectacular," Mercer said. "You'll be able to see it from space. It's looks stunning. That's if, you know, it doesn't fog over."

Comedian Rick Mercer will host CBC's New Year's Eve special live from St. John's. (Jason Vermes/CBC)

The night will feature musical guests from other cities, including Bryan Adams and Walk Off The Earth in Niagara Falls.

But Mercer will need a little help in St. John's.

The city is holding a skating party at Bannerman Park starting at 6 p.m. CBC crews will be there to get footage of a countdown which will air later for viewers in Atlantic Canada. Mercer is calling on all skaters — adults or children — to come out and help in the countdown.

The special will begin airing live at 11:50 NT. on CBC television and CBC Gem.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador