Crews do repair work on Water Street in downtown St. John's in April 2021. (John Gushue/CBC)

This column is an opinion by Edward Riche, a writer living in St. John's, on the overlapping federal and municipal election campaigns in Newfoundland and Labrador. The federal election will be held Sept. 20, while municipal elections will be held Sept. 28.

Having a municipal election and a completely unnecessary federal election so close together could at least be instructive, a real world exercise in civics.

Comparisons between the contests might help the citizen give deeper consideration what their vote means, what exactly it is they are marking an X for.

Municipal elections — like the one I'm watching here in St. John's — are about the practical, the body politic at its most corporeal. At issue are odours and emanations, cracks in things, barking dogs and ballpark lighting, rats and roundabouts. The federal contest is more abstract, about big picture policy stuff like shifting carbon emission targets, buying the votes of seniors, building the wrong naval vessel and baksheesh for Quebec.

One tends to believe the stakes are higher in a federal election, but that's not true if sewage is backing up into your basement during a constitutional conference.

City councillors can actually get stuff done. The federal members of Parliament elected in Newfoundland and Labrador have no leverage, so unless they bring personal influence to the table, like the late John Crosbie, they rarely achieve much.

It is fully in the power of those elected to city council for a first term to honour the wishes of the ratepayers and make Rawlins Cross a traffic circle, save our tiny and disappearing inventory of heritage structures, spend more on sidewalk snow clearing, preserve the pedestrian trails that run alongside the city's rivers, unload Mile One, modernize the statutory relationship between The City and The Province and, resisting the urge to consult with them, exterminate the goddamn rats.

They can … but they won't.

It is not within the power of the Newfoundland MPs to change the equalization formula. They can't ... so they don't.

A giddy moment of imagining change

In Canada, federal elections are rarely about ideology. The Liberals usually win and then govern like Tories or Dippers, depending on which way the wind is blowing.

It seemed that the last municipal election in St. John's had genuine ideological lines when a bunch of younger progressives got elected. They ended up being Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in intentions and Ray O'Neill in results. At least we all had a giddy moment of imagining change.

Voters in Newfoundland and Labrador will have voted three times, at three different levels, in a matter of just eight months. (Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press)

Federal campaigns are tightly stage managed, with individual candidates given little latitude. Things get interesting only when someone strays from the script.

Municipal candidates have no party affiliation so are subject to no party discipline. There is no prescribed narrative. They can say what they like, which is why it is such a shame they so rarely have anything to say.

Lately, federal campaigns haven't been won so much as they have been lost. Big flops by Liberal Michael Ignatieff and the NDP's Thomas Mulcair decided the victor.

Here's a wish for candidates on all levels

It's harder to blow a St. John's election because hardly anyone is watching that closely, so candidates get many free fumbles. In the federal campaign, close media scrutiny means your ill-considered Facebook posts of more than a decade ago can sink you. You will have served your full term in office in St. John's before people gather that you were once married to a horse down in Trepassey.

There are a few issues of shared federal and municipal interest that will ever make it to the campaign trail but during this rare confluence of campaigns there is one that comes to mind: the call to remove the hideous harbour fence.

The so-called 'harbour fence' was erected a long a stretch of Harbour Drive in St. John's, closing off an area that had been popular with walkers and sightseers. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

The structure is a legacy of Harperism, loved by none, loathed by most. The purported and always dubious reasons for the fence — activities related to offshore oil and cruise ship traffic — both look to be in decline. No seafaring jihadists are aiming to make Sin Jawns part of the Caliphate.

Cities the world over, Halifax to Nagasaki, are recognizing the benefits of opening up their waterfronts.

The parallel election campaigns are the moment to get everyone running for St. John's city council and those running in the federal districts of St. John's East and St. John's South-Mount Pearl to commit to tearing down Harper's fence and returning the waterfront to the people.

When the candidates from either election come knocking on your door looking for support you tell them, "Tear down that fence."

