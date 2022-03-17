Newfoundland man who died in avalanche remembered as generous, caring

Andrew Quilty, front, is remembering his friend Richard Stewart, right, as a caring family man who loved people. Stewart died in an avalanche on Newfoundland's west coast earlier this month. (Submitted by Avery Velez)

Friends and family of a man who died in an avalanche in western Newfoundland earlier this month want him to be remembered for the generous and caring life he lived.

Richard Stewart, 30, was killed after being struck by sliding snow while snowmobiling in the area known as "Charlie's Bottom" in Humber Arm South on Mar. 6.

It was an area he had driven in many times, according to his friend Andrew Quilty.

"I wasn't riding with him that day. Sometimes I wish I was, because he always used to take the easy routes for me because I can't ride like he can," Quilty told CBC News on Wednesday.

Quilty said he and Stewart had known each other since they were children, calling him the life of the party wherever he went.

"He's made such an impact on everybody's life, not just my own," he said. "It's just really sad that at 30 years old, he had so much life left to go."

Stewart sits in the snow with this three children: Owen, Tori and Chase. (Submitted by Avery Velez)

Stewart leaves behind his fiancée, Nikki Velez, and three children, Owen, Tori and Chase.

Quilty said Stewart became a father at a young age and that he watched his friend grow as a person and a father. He said Stewart left a lasting impact as a father, and was the godfather of Quilty's own nine-year-old daughter.

"He loved all his kids. Any kids that come hang out with his kids, he always made them feel at home. He's made such an impact on everybody's life," he said. "No matter who came into his life, if he knew you or not, he had this energy that brought everyone together."

As Stewart's family and friends grapple with the loss of a husband, father and friend, Quilty said he hopes people will remember the life he lived rather than the tragic nature of his death.

"When people hear 'Richard Stewart,' I want people to hear that he's a dedicated hard-working father who loved everybody, and would give the shirt off his back to make sure you're taken care of," he said.

"I will always remember him. There's not a second that goes by that I don't remember him.… It's tragic that never got to experience the rest of his life, 'cause I can just imagine the impact he would have later on in life."

Quilty also called on the provincial government to make more rescue helicopters available on Newfoundland's west coast.

"Every minute in a life-or-death situation counts, so it's better to have one and not need it rather than need it and not have it."

