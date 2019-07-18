Rigolet mourns former mayor and community advocate Richard Rich

Richard Rich — a community advocate, former mayor and councillor of Rigolet — died of natural causes on Tuesday in the Health Sciences Centre in St. John's. He was 64.

Friends of Rich, who was also heavily involved in Inuit advocacy and the Labrador fishery, have been offering messages of support to his family and remembering his legacy across Labrador and beyond.

In a statement, Nunatsiavut President Johannes Lampe said Rich "was a strong advocate for his community, someone who was never shy to stand up for what he believed in."

"While we mourn his passing, we also celebrate his life and the contributions he made. He will be sadly missed, but his legacy will live on for many years to come."

Longtime friend Gordon Rendell said he doesn't know how the community can replace someone like Rich.

"Rigolet and Labrador in general lost a big fighter for Labrador … and I lost a friend," he told CBC's Labrador Morning.

"He was involved with just about everything, and when somebody needed something, Richard was there to help, particularly if it was his Rigolet, his community and his town. That's the kind of guy he was.

"I think the people of Rigolet should be proud of Richard, and I'm sure they're all going to miss him."

Wally Andersen, mayor of Happy Valley-Goose Bay, was also a close friend of Rich's.

"Richard was a wonderful person. He believed in his community very strong. He believed in Labrador," he said.

One thing Andersen remembers most about Rich is his kindness in the face of adversity.

"Richard could get mad in a meeting. But you know, after the meeting was over, it was all over. It was done. And that's the way Richard was. In today's society, if two people have an argument, they may not speak to each other for months or a year," Andersen said.

"But with Richard, once he had his say, he made his point, it was time to move on. And that's one thing I'll always remember about Richard."

A man of principle

Andersen said Rich was an especially grounded person.

"I can remember one time, to a Liberal fundraiser, it was $500 a plate. They happened to be in town. And somehow him and a couple more people from the Torngat Fisheries got a place at the table," said Andersen.

"And someone mentioned to Richard, they said, 'Richard, everyone has sports jackets, ties, and all this kind of stuff … you're wearing gym pants and a T-shirt.' And he said, 'I [didn't] come here for the New Year's Eve ball — I [came] here to work for my community.' That's the way Richard was."

Rich's obituary asks donations be made to the Lake Melville Shrine Club in lieu of flowers.

