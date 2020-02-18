Toronto photographer shows off N.L. root cellars in latest exhibit

This root cellar at Blow-Me-Down Lane in Twillingate is part of an exhibit by Toronto photographer Richard Johnson. (Richard Johnson)

Newfoundland's root cellars have caught the eye of a Toronto photographer, who has built his latest exhibit around them.

Richard Johnson photographed more than 100 root cellars — used to protect crops from Newfoundland's harsh winters — between Twillingate and Elliston for the exhibit, titled, simply, Root Cellars.

"It's a continuation of my interest for small, hand-built structures," said Johnson, who has also photographed garbage bins, ice-fishing huts and chip wagons.

"I've been 10 years photographing the architecture of ice fishing across Canada. Root cellars seemed like a natural extension to that — small, hand-built structures with a bit of a food narrative to it. I just felt they were worth documenting before they disappear entirely."

While many root cellars might seem indistinguishable from any other, Johnson said, each one he found has its own flavour.

Johnson photographed more than 100 Newfoundland root cellars between Twillingate and Elliston for an exhibit launched in January. (CBC)

"Everything's got its own little personal recipe to it when people put things together hand-built," Johnson said. "Each one is a little bit different."

Johnson also photographed this root cellar at Whitehorne's Hill in Twillingate. (Richard Johnson)

Johnson said about 80 per cent of the root cellars he photographed were abandoned, empty holes in the landscape. The other 20 per cent still had doors attached, with close to 10 cellars still being used as for their original purpose. Other cellars were used as garden sheds, storing things like tools and bicycles.

"The people that do use them, they keep them up in good shape," Johnson said. "They don't need much. It's a very natural ventilation flow and it's a very simple structure in terms of how they work. And that's the beauty of them."

Johnson's exhibit debuted in Toronto in January at DesignTO, an annual festival celebrating design as a form of free thinking. He said root cellars were new to most people who attended.

"Photography for me is about bringing a topic forward," Johnson said.

"I think a lot of people who came to the show had never heard about them and learned about for the first time. So that's a wonderful thing to be able to share — a little slice of Canadiana, and something that's a little quirky."