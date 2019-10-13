He wins again! Rich Lewis takes the gold at Labrador marathon two years running

For the second year in a row, Rich Lewis of Cartwright has won the Trapline Marathon in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

Lewis's time was 2:52:36, more than 3 minutes faster than his 2018 time, 2:55:54.

Michael Jong finished second with a time of 3:30:05.

Gerry Burke crossed the finish line third at 3:36:42.

The first woman across the finish line was Judy Quehe, who did it in 4:06:09.

The Trapline Marathon is an annual road race from North West River to Happy Valley-Goose Bay, which has taken place for the last 12 years.

The event also includes a half marathon, 10- and 5-kilometre races. Just 10 people ran the marathon on Sunday, but in total 142 people finished races.

