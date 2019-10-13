Skip to Main Content
He wins again! Rich Lewis takes the gold at Labrador marathon two years running
The Cartwight man shaved three minutes off his own Trapline time Sunday.

Rich Lewis finished the Trapline Marathon in 2:52:36 on Sunday. (John Gaudi/CBC)

For the second year in a row, Rich Lewis of Cartwright has won the Trapline Marathon in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

Lewis's time was 2:52:36, more than 3 minutes faster than his 2018 time, 2:55:54.

Michael Jong finished second with a time of 3:30:05.

Gerry Burke crossed the finish line third at 3:36:42.

The first woman across the finish line was Judy Quehe, who did it in 4:06:09.

The Trapline Marathon is an annual road race from North West River to Happy Valley-Goose Bay, which has taken place for the last 12 years. 

The event also includes a half marathon, 10- and 5-kilometre races. Just 10 people ran the marathon on Sunday, but in total 142 people finished races. 

 

