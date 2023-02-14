'Speak from your heart,' says former Innu chief at inquiry into child protection system

Thirty-one years, to the day, after the deaths of his five children, former Innu chief Gregory Rich made an impassioned plea to participants at an inquiry examining his people's treatment by the child protection system.

"I lost my children in a house fire, and 31 years have been very hard for us," said Rich speaking at the Inquiry into the Treatment, Experiences and Outcomes of Innu in the Child Protection System

"I'm not here to make a political statement. I just want to encourage the participants in the inquiry to share everything of what has happened in the past to them because it's really important for the future generations and the current generations."

Rich, who was not on the inquiry's schedule for Feb. 14, thanked the commissioners for allowing him to address the inquiry and speak to people taking part.

"I understand how participants feel losing a child to this department [child protection services] and I want to encourage them to speak from the heart and not be afraid of talking at this inquiry,"' he said.

Rich and his wife, Agathe, weren't at home on Feb. 14, 1992, when their five children and a friend died alone.

The tragedy brought international attention to conditions in Davis Inlet and eventually led to the relocation of the community to Natuashish in 2002.

Rich has spoken about his struggle to overcome substance abuse and grief before, when he became Natuashish's chief in 2013.

He went on to become the grand chief of the Innu Nation in 2017.

"I'm a former chief and I'm a former grand chief and I fought real hard with the provincial and federal governments so I'm very honoured to be here today to be part of this inquiry," he said.

Report expected by October

The inquiry, which began Monday with opening remarks from its three commissioners is examining the impact of the child protection system on Innu children, families and communities.

The inquiry's commissioners are, from left, Mike Devine, James Igloliorte and Anastasia Qupee. (Inquiry into the Treatment of Innu in the Child Protection System)

Commissioners James Igloliorte, Anastasia Qupee and Mike Devine expect the inquiry will lead to the Innu taking over child protection and, ultimately, self-determination.

The inquiry is expected to hold hearings and public gatherings in Labrador for several months. It will also investigate six deaths.

The commissioners are scheduled to file a report by October.

