Former big leaguer moving to rural N.L. to run baseball school

Rich Butler was once voted the most exciting player in minor league baseball, but now he's opting for a slower pace of life in Upper Island Cove.

The former Toronto Blue Jay and Tampa Bay Devil Ray is returning to his family's roots in Conception Bay North, with plans of running a provincial training school called Baseball 709.

"My dreams came true. If I can get any kid from Newfoundland to achieve theirs … that would be my goal," Butler told CBC's On the Go Monday.

Originally from Toronto, but with family from Butlerville, he had a decorated career in the minors before cracking an MLB roster in 1997 and stuck around until 1999. He played 86 games in total, mostly for the expansion Tampa Bay team during its first season in the league.

Upper Island Cove is a small but scenic town on the north side of Conception Bay, between Bay Roberts and Harbour Grace. (Submitted by Randy Whitten)

In the minors, Butler was a hard-hitting outfielder who was defensively responsible.

He's spent the last 20 years coaching kids, and runs a baseball training academy in Ajax, Ont., with his brother, Rob, who is also a former Blue Jay.

Butler hopes to travel across the province to hold training camps for kids, help teach fundamentals, and grow excitement around the game.

Newfoundland and Labrador is not a baseball hotbed, but he hopes to foster the sport by developing players for the provincial and national stage.

"I just want to contribute a little bit, step by step, to help as many kids as I can," he said.

Rich Butler spent parts of three seasons in the big leagues, including a long sting with the Tampa Bay Devil Rays during the team's first season in the MLB. (Getty Images, David Seelig/Allsport)

Butler will make the move in early August, after his coaching season comes to a close in Ontario.

It's going to be a big change from living near Toronto, but he and his family are excited about it.

"It's going to be a little slower, a little more relaxing," he said. "I get to be close with my family. Jackie, my wife, gets to be close with her family. We're really looking forward to it."

Butler hopes to have his baseball school going soon after the move.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador