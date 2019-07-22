Former big leaguer moving to rural N.L. to run baseball school
Family hails from Butlerville, now part of Bay Roberts
Rich Butler was once voted the most exciting player in minor league baseball, but now he's opting for a slower pace of life in Upper Island Cove.
The former Toronto Blue Jay and Tampa Bay Devil Ray is returning to his family's roots in Conception Bay North, with plans of running a provincial training school called Baseball 709.
"My dreams came true. If I can get any kid from Newfoundland to achieve theirs … that would be my goal," Butler told CBC's On the Go Monday.
Originally from Toronto, but with family from Butlerville, he had a decorated career in the minors before cracking an MLB roster in 1997 and stuck around until 1999. He played 86 games in total, mostly for the expansion Tampa Bay team during its first season in the league.
In the minors, Butler was a hard-hitting outfielder who was defensively responsible.
He's spent the last 20 years coaching kids, and runs a baseball training academy in Ajax, Ont., with his brother, Rob, who is also a former Blue Jay.
Butler hopes to travel across the province to hold training camps for kids, help teach fundamentals, and grow excitement around the game.
Newfoundland and Labrador is not a baseball hotbed, but he hopes to foster the sport by developing players for the provincial and national stage.
"I just want to contribute a little bit, step by step, to help as many kids as I can," he said.
Butler will make the move in early August, after his coaching season comes to a close in Ontario.
It's going to be a big change from living near Toronto, but he and his family are excited about it.
"It's going to be a little slower, a little more relaxing," he said. "I get to be close with my family. Jackie, my wife, gets to be close with her family. We're really looking forward to it."
Butler hopes to have his baseball school going soon after the move.
Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador
With files from On the Go
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.